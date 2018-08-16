× Cleveland Browns ticket changes: Printed PDFs no longer accepted

CLEVELAND– There is a big change to the ticketing policy at FirstEnergy Stadium for this Cleveland Browns season.

Printed PDF tickets will no longer be accepted. The new policy affects all NFL venues.

The team is encouraging fans to use the Cleveland Browns mobile app. For the best experience, the Browns said fans should make sure they have the latest version of the app, add the tickets to their phones mobile wallet 24 hours before the game and have their phones ready when they approach the gates.

The Browns mailed season ticket holders paper copies, but said they should still use the app to get into the stadium.

Any fans who experience problems with the app on gameday are instructed to go to the ticket office on the south side of FirstEnergy Staidum, next to the pro shop.

