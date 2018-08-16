× City of Cleveland seeking school crossing guards, applications open now

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is accepting applications for school crossing guards.

According to a statement from the Division of Police and the Office of the Mayor, the city is looking to fill approximately 40 open crossing guard positions.

Crossing guards are expected to help children cross the street safely for about an hour in the morning and the afternoon. The hours typically range between 7-8 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. on school days.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson said, “Crossing guards serve an important function in our community by keeping its most valued asset safe — our children. Adults looking to give back to the community or who enjoy working with children are encouraged to apply.”

Employees will reportedly be compensated $20.50 per day and are eligible for health care through the City of Cleveland.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, a completed background check and a successfully completed drug test. Applicants are also encouraged to get a referral from their councilperson’s office. Click here to locate and contact your councilperson.

You can also apply by contacting Cleveland Police directly at (216) 623-5577.

If hired, all applicants are required to complete an orientation and training session.