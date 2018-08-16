× Canton police launch program to help officers reunite lost kids with their families

CANTON, Ohio– The Canton Police Department is launching a program to help those with communication challenges return home.

“Take Me Home” is a database of details provided by family members, including pictures and emergency contact information. It can be used for children with special needs, and adults with dementia or Alzheimer’s.

The program was first developed in Pensacola, Florida in 2005. Officials in Canton started working on it last year when a concerned parent presented the idea.

“In the field, officers who locate a lost individual have access to the database using any internet-enabled device. If an entered individual is reported missing, responding officers will immediately be able to view a photograph while looking for that person. Family members may also include communication cues in the profile to help officers decrease the stress of being lost. Most importantly, the program will help emergency services personnel connect lost individuals safely with their families,” the city of Canton said in a news release on Thursday.

The program is administered by the Canton Police Department, but available to all Stark County communities at no charge.

More information and how to register