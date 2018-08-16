Bank robbery suspect mistakenly released from Lucas County Jail

TOLEDO, Ohio– The FBI is asking for information after a bank robbery suspect was mistakenly released from the Lucas County Jail.

Don Ellis Jr., 28, is accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank branch in Toledo on Monday. According to court records, he indicated he had a weapon and threatened employees.

The FBI said he was being held on federal charges at the jail in Toledo, but was released at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ellis was wearing a black T-shirt, blue shorts and white tennis shoes with dark laces at the time. He was using the name Antwon Moore, according to the FBI.

Ellis was previously convicted of bank robbery in 2012. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the FBI or local law enforcement. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.