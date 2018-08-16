× Baby python stolen from Richland Count humane society

ONTARIO, Ohio– The Humane Society of Richland County is asking whoever stole a snake from its facility to return it.

The baby ball python was taken from the lobby of the humane society, located on Park Avenue in Ontario.

Humane society officials said the 5-month-old shelter pet was going to be taken to events to help teach people to be kind to animals.

“We don’t appreciate that it was stolen from us, and we are worried about his well being,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.