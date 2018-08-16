× Aretha Franklin remembered, watch her 1991 Murphy Brown interview Thursday night

CHICAGO — Antenna TV is honoring Aretha Franklin Thursday night.

According to the TV network, in Franklin’s remembrance, they have switched out the scheduled Murphy Brown episode with a rerun of the 1991 “Queen of Soul” episode in which Franklin is featured.

Franklin passed away Thursday morning, at 76-years-old, from advanced pancreatic cancer.

Franklin recorded hundred of songs and had dozens of hits, including the famous “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” Franklin won 18 Grammy awards and in 1987 she became the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

You can watch the “Queen of Soul” Murphy Brown episode Thursday at 11 p.m. on Antenna TV.

You can find your local Antenna TV channel based on your television service provider. Here are the stations for the Cleveland/Akron area:

Armstrong Utilities Ch. 410

Cable Coop, Inc. Ch. 106.4 w/o box, Ch. 678 with box

Clear Picture & Massillon Cable Ch. 127

Doylestown Cable TV Ch. 145

East Cleveland Cable TV Ch. 109

Spectrum Ch. 988

Wadsworth Cable Television Ch. 322

Conneaut Cable Ch. 908

WOW! Cable Ch. 187

