Akron police looking for man wanted in two murders

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are looking for a man in connection with two homicides.

Police say detectives signed warrants for aggravated murder and murder on Donyea Tyus, 29.

On July 7 at around 3:30 a.m., the victim, Bonn Rassavong, 46, was walking to his parked car on Schiller Avenue.

Police say Donyea Tyus and his brother, Orlando Tyus, 27, approached Rassavong and shot and killed him.

The second homicide, according to Akron police, happened around 4:30 a.m. in a parking lot on South Arlington Street. The victim, Robert McCall, 58, was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

Orlando Tyus was arrested August 14; he’s being held in the Summit County Jail.

Donyea Tyus is 5’11” and 200 lbs. He has a beard and mustache and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information on Donyea Tyus’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.

