13-year-old fights back against attacker during abduction, assault on Cleveland's east side

CLEVELAND– A 13-year-old girl fought back against her attacker during a kidnapping on Cleveland’s east side.

The teen told Cleveland police she was abducted when she got off a bus at E. 55th and St. Clair early Thursday morning.

The girl was taken to an unknown location and assaulted, the Cleveland Division of Police said. She was able to stab her attacker and get away.

The victim is a student at Saint Martin de Porres Catholic High School, located on St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

“I can emphasize that the student is safe. We are fully cooperating with the police on this matter, and we must be sensitive to the privacy of those involved. So, I simply can’t go into any more detail,” said Chaz Napoli, president of the high school.

“The safety of our students, teachers, staff and visitors is our top concern. Saint Martin De Porres has a track record on safety that we all take pride in, and we’ll continue doing everything possible to keep our community safe,” Napoli said.

**Editor’s note: The original address of the alleged incident Cleveland police gave to us was incorrect; police issued a correction later Thursday.**