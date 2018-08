Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain is nearing Northeast Ohio and will slowly creep in overnight. Everyone will have scattered showers/storms Thursday and Friday.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast through early Thursday morning:

Highs will hover near the seasonal-average high temperatures throughout rest of the week.

Another shot of showery weather is due on Tuesday. Temps may not make it out of the 70s next Tuesday.

