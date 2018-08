CLEVELAND — According to Cleveland EMS, an accident on I-90 heading eastbound near Eddy Road is causing a significant traffic backup.

Cleveland Fire Department says the accident involves multiple cars. They do not know the exact number at this time.

According to ODOT, the left lanes on I-90 are closed.

ODOT says to expect a 90 minute delay.

EMS says that at this time they do not believe there are any injuries.

We will provide more updates as they become available.