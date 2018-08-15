Video shows highway patrol troopers chase ATVs, motorcycles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Ohio State Highway Patrol released video on Wednesday, showing troopers chasing groups of ATVs and motorcycles, which caused chaos in Cleveland and the west-side suburbs.

About 100 drivers on all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles went down Clifton Boulevard from Cleveland into Lakewood Sunday evening. Some drove to Bay Village before turning around.

Police said they ran lights, weaved in and out of traffic, and drove through lawns and on sidewalks. Officers attempted to stop members of the group, but were mostly unsuccessful.

Video from the highway patrol shows troopers chasing after a ATV and a motorcycle on the Shoreway. The cruiser pulls in front of the four-wheeler, forcing it to stop. The driver immediately puts his hands in the air.

Another dash cam clip shows a group of riders pass a patrol cruiser. The trooper turns around and chases the group to a house, where one driver ditches his motorcycle and takes off on foot.

Four men were arrested and charged with rioting.

