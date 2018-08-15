Surveillance video shows man attacked on RTA bus, police search for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The RTA in Cleveland needs help identifying the suspect involved in an attack on a bus.

Police say the incident occurred on the 22 line on April 12 when the bus was near West 73rd Street and Lorain Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a man get on the bus with a walking boot. He appears to have trouble navigating his way to his seat. He allegedly stepped on the foot of another passenger.

Video then shows that passenger attacking the man by punching him in the face.

The suspect is a male approximately 18 years old. He was wearing a blue L.A. Dogers baseball hat, according to police.

The victim reportedly lost a tooth and wants to press charges if the suspect is identified.