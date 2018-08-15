Show Info: August 15, 2018
David’s Cuban Black Beans
David shares his recipe for the perfect side dish.
Poor Junior’s Pizza
A new spot in Lakewood serving up Buckeye style pies.
www.poorjuniors.com
14701 Detroit Ave.
Back to School Shoes and Accessories
Style heading back to school from elementary to high school.
Unique Meats for Grilling
The crew from Ohio City Provisions share some grilling ideas.
http://ohiocityprovisions.com/
Tim Misny’s Eggplant Salad
He won’t make you pay for this recipe straight from his home garden.
Lucy Marie’s Boutique
A fashion boutique for you and your home with new styles weekly.
www.lucymariesboutique.com
1434 Town Center Blvd. Brunswick
Chill Artisan Ice Cream
An ice cream shop committed to unique flavors inspired by Akron.
www.chill-icecream.com
21 Maiden Lane, Akron