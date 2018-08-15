× Show Info: August 15, 2018

David’s Cuban Black Beans

David shares his recipe for the perfect side dish.

Poor Junior’s Pizza

A new spot in Lakewood serving up Buckeye style pies.

www.poorjuniors.com

14701 Detroit Ave.

Back to School Shoes and Accessories

Style heading back to school from elementary to high school.

Unique Meats for Grilling

The crew from Ohio City Provisions share some grilling ideas.

http://ohiocityprovisions.com/

Tim Misny’s Eggplant Salad

He won’t make you pay for this recipe straight from his home garden.

Lucy Marie’s Boutique

A fashion boutique for you and your home with new styles weekly.

www.lucymariesboutique.com

1434 Town Center Blvd. Brunswick

Chill Artisan Ice Cream

An ice cream shop committed to unique flavors inspired by Akron.

www.chill-icecream.com

21 Maiden Lane, Akron