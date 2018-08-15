Retire Jimmy Buffett style to Margaritaville-themed retirement community

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jimmy Buffett is opening Margaritaville-themed retirement communities and, according to Southern Living, Buffett has already purchased himself a home in the first location.

The first of several planned “55 and better” retirement communities will be in Daytona Beach, Florida.

These new communities, called Latitude Margaritaville, are reportedly a collaboration between Buffett’s company, Margaritaville Holdings, and developer Minto Communities.

Latitude Margaritaville says that their locations are “inspired by the legendary music and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett” and that “your new home in paradise features exciting recreation, FINtastic dining and live entertainment.”

Latitude Margarittavile is a community for those who want to “grow older, not grow up,” according to Southern Living. Residents of the Daytona Beach community will reportedly have access to a town square and band shell for live entertainment, a fitness center, theatre, bar and restaurant, pool, tennis courts, walking trails, and access to a private beach club on the Atlantic Ocean. Healthcare will also be provided.

Southern Living reports that another Latitude Margaritaville is under way in Hilton Head, South Carolina and there are still plans for additional communities.

