CLEVELAND - It was warm and humid overnight. Patchy areas of fog are extent on the map this morning with a fairly quiet atmosphere in place for now.

Highs will hover near seasonal-average over the next week or so. There is still no sign that oppressive heat, humidity will surge into the Buckeye State anytime soon.

The highest chance of rain this week will be Thursday into Friday.

