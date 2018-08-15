Police release video from Warrensville Heights band director investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Fox 8 is learning new details about the Warrensville Heights band director accused of having sexually inappropriate relationships with some of his students. School officials say they had received a complaint about him back in May.

Duane Keeton, 32, is charged with sexual battery and attempted sexual battery for recently uncovered allegations from 2016. He also faces a charge of importuning related to a complaint filed last week.

Police released video of Keeton being booked into the Warrensville Heights City Jail last week. He was later charged with trying to exchange money for sex with one of his students, via text messages.

According to another police report from May 4, the school district’s human resource director contacted police. She told them staff observed Keeton spending more time than normal with a teenage student.

The report states the student’s father complained that Keeton would stop by his home and once handed his son something from a truck. The father says Keeton claimed that he was an Uber driver and his son’s coach, and that he wanted to learn more about the family’s religion. The report says Keeton left the home and never returned.

The father also reported that his son would come home with new shoes, even though he did not have money or a job.

In a statement, Warrensville Heights school officials tell Fox 8 that the police department tried to follow up, but the student and parents did not cooperate with the investigation. They say given the lack of any tangible evidence of wrongdoing, no action was taken regarding Keeton’s employment. Last week, Keeton was relieved of his duties.

The newly released police video shows Keeton being searched, answering questions during his booking, and speaking to friends and co-workers during several phone calls he was allowed to make.

He is currently being held behind bars on $500,000 bond.

