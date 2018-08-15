Parents of missing hiker: He survived on berries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COUGAR, Wash. -- The parents of the Warren man found alive after he went missing nearly a week ago on a hike near Mount St. Helens in Washington state say he is being treated for dehydration and saying overnight in a hospital.

At a news conference Wednesday outside a Vancouver, Washington, hospital, Carney and Linda Matheny say their son Matthew survived on berries and bees he had killed.

They said he wasn't familiar with the terrain, became lost and hadn't seen a person since Aug. 9 and are grateful to the people who found him.

Matheny Matheny was been last seen by friends on August 9, when he borrowed a car and headed for a trail.

Linda Matheny says the family is grateful for the efforts of search crews: "They were going to find our boy."

Authorities say an Ohio man has been found alive after he went missing nearly a week ago on a hike near Mount St. Helens in Washington state.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday in an emailed statement that 40-year-old Matthew B. Matheny was found alive on a flank of the volcano and was being flown to a hospital.