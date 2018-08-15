Update: Ohio BMV systems restored after statewide computer outage

Posted 12:33 pm, August 15, 2018, by , Updated at 01:45PM, August 15, 2018

COLUMBUS- The statewide outage at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles has been resolved. The issue started Wednesday morning and prevented them from issuing driver licenses and IDs.

The BMV tweeted just a short time ago that their systems have been restored and all services are now available.

