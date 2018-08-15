× Update: Ohio BMV systems restored after statewide computer outage

COLUMBUS- The statewide outage at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles has been resolved. The issue started Wednesday morning and prevented them from issuing driver licenses and IDs.

The BMV tweeted just a short time ago that their systems have been restored and all services are now available.

UPDATE: BMV systems have been restored and all services are available at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers. pic.twitter.com/qj48svWDCP — OHBureauMotorVehicle (@Ohio_BMV) August 15, 2018

