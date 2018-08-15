Officers enhance safety this school year with active shooter training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ONTARIO, Ohio -- Law enforcement personnel from across Richland County took part in an active shooter drill Wednesday at a high school outside of Mansfield.

With the new school year starting to begin, concerns over student safety come to light. Law enforcement officials were preparing for the worst case scenario Wednesday at Ontario High School with active shooter training.

The drill is designed to train officers how to quickly identify where the gunman is inside the building and to coordinate personnel to neutralize the threat.

Authorities have applied a new strategy called "Stop the Bleed." It is designed to identify victims right away, apply tourniquets when possible and escort paramedics into the school to quickly render treatment.

Authorities have also added a key new piece of equipment -- a small drone that will allow police to search hallways and classrooms inside the building, in the event that an emergency occurs. Meanwhile, a larger drone equipped with a specialized camera that has heat seeking technology, will allow authorities to scan the perimeter of the school, identity victims, students who need to be led to safety and potentially spot the shooter.

The superintendent of Ontario schools said in the event of a real emergency, students and teachers will also need to be ready to assist law enforcement.