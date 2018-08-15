× New details released in Warrensville Heights band director sexual battery case

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS – School district officials confirm to Fox 8 they did receive a complaint against the high school band director three months ago, and said a police report was filed.

The district’s band director Duane Keeton is now charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of attempted sexual battery. He was charged last week.

School officials say a previous complaint was filed May 4. A parent complained about interactions between the band director and a student.

“The principal informed the Human Resources Director, who immediately interviewed the student and parents,” according to a written statement issued by the district Wednesday. “That same day, the Human Resources Director filed a police report with the Warrensville Heights Police Department regarding the matter. The District subsequently received information from the student’s parent which contradicted the initial report. “

The district’s statement says the police department attempted to follow up, but the student and parents did not cooperate with the investigation.

“Given the lack of any tangible evidence of wrongdoing by the band director at that time, no action was taken regarding his employment,” the statement reads. “ As a precautionary measure, however, the District continued to follow up with the Warrensville Heights Police Department in the event the police learned of any new information upon which the District should act. The District was told by the police that they continued to investigate the matter, but received no further updated information.”

The district said on August 9, the High School Principal contacted the Human Resources Director regarding a new complaint pertaining to texts messages between the band director and a different student.

“Based upon the receipt of such information, the Human Resources Director immediately turned the new information over to the Warrensville Heights Police Department, and relieved the band director of duties” the district’s statement reads. “He was subsequently interviewed and taken into custody by the Warrensville Heights Police Department. The District will continue to work in collaboration with the Warrensville Heights Police Department until this matter is resolved. “

Keeton remains on paid leave. He is due in court Friday.

