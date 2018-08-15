Nationwide search for man in sexual assault of child

CLEVELAND– The FBI released a photo and sketch of a man linked to the sexual exploitation of a child.

The man, known as John Doe 40, may have information regarding the identity of a young victim of sexual assault, the FBI said in a news release on Wednesday.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first found video of the man with the child in October 2017.

He’s between the ages of 30 and 40 years, and heavyset with dark-colored hair. No charges have been filed against him and the FBI did not refer to him as a suspect.

Investigators do not have any information on where he is located so the details were sent out nationwide, Cleveland Division of FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson said.

This search is part of Operation Rescue Me, which has identified more than 200 child victims since it was created in 2008. The FBI analyzes child pornography videos, paying close attention to any names mentioned and language dialects. No clue is too small.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online here or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.