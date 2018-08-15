Missing Warren hiker found alive on flank of Mount St. Helens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COUGAR, Wash. -- Authorities say an Ohio man has been found alive after he went missing nearly a week ago on a hike near Mount St. Helens in Washington state.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that 40-year-old Matthew B. Matheny had been found alive on a flank of the volcano and was being flown to a hospital. Further details about his condition were not immediately available.

Matheny, of Warren, Ohio, had last been seen by his friends on Aug. 9, when he borrowed a car and headed to the Blue Lake Trail. A sheriff's deputy found the borrowed Subaru Outback at the trailhead on Saturday.

