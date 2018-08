Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD Heights-FOX 8 and Amanda Berry continue to work together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Jerry Jenkins, 58, was last seen July 15. He walked out of a group home on Saybrook Avenue in Garfield Heights and never returned. He left his cell phone behind and never returned for his social security check.

Police tell FOX 8 Jerry suffers from both depression and schizophrenia.

If you have any information please call Garfield Heights police at 216-475-6607.

