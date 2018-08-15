Man to be sentenced for shooting 4-year-old boy in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– A man will be sentenced Wednesday morning in the shooting of a 4-year-old boy.

John Smith, 22, pleaded guilty to felonious assault and attempted felonious assault in June.

Marquis Wellington, Jr. was riding in a car with his mother on Aug. 7, 2017. They were on Interstate 90 in the area of Dead Man’s Curve when shots rang out.

His mom exited the highway at East 55th Street to call for help. Marquis suffered a gunshot wound to his head, but police said the bullet fragments did not penetrate his brain.

Smith was arrested two days later. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force arrested his co-defendant, Leon Edwards, in Goodwater, Alabama the following day.

