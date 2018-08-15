LeBron James Family Foundation hosts annual ‘We Are Family’ evening at Cedar Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video: LeBron James Family Foundation

SANDUSKY, Ohio - The LeBron James Family Foundation hosted its annual "We Are Family" reunion at Cedar Point Tuesday.

LeBron and his mother, Gloria, were on hand to welcome over 8,000 students and their families to the park. Participants were treated to free admission to Cedar Point for the day, which was celebrated with a "To the Beach" theme.

LeBron addressed the crowd at the end of the evening, thanking everyone for their support. He added that he was proud to have become a person that so many people look up to and that he is always, at heart, "a kid from Akron, Ohio."

LeBron James' I Promise School in Akron opened on July 30. The basketball star created the school with the LeBron James Family Foundation's "We Are Family" philosophy. The goal is to support students and their families in and out of the classroom.

