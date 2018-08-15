Here is the awesome way one principal is fighting bullying with a laundry room at school

NEWARK, N.J. — When a New Jersey high school principal learned some of the kids were being bullied because of their dirty clothes, he did something about it.

According to WABC, West Side High School Principal Akbar Cook installed a laundromat at the school.

Cook said some students were missing a lot of school due to the bullying — other kids would tease them about their dirty clothes.

The principal, who told WABC he will always fight for the students, had the washers and dryers installed in the football team’s locker room.

They will be available to students at the beginning of the upcoming school year.

Cook shared on social media that there has been an outpouring of support from the local community, with people delivering laundry detergent and other items to the school.

Cook also shared on Facebook that he believes every school in the country needs to do this.