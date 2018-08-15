Gambling parlors across Northeast Ohio raided

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio-- Officers from several agencies raided gaming parlors in six Ohio counties Wednesday afternoon.

The Lorain County Prosecutor's Office said search and seizure warrants were served in Cuyahoga, Erie, Lorain, Ottawa, Summit and Stark counties. The Ohio Casino Control Commission and the Ohio Department of Taxation Criminal Investigations Division are helping with the case to determine the nature of the criminal activity.

The names of locations were not released, but FOX 8 News was at Player's Choice Entertainment on Sheffield Center in Lorain while deputies carried in cardboard boxes.

The prosecutor's office thanked a lengthy list of agencies, indicating the wide reach of the investigation. Those police department include North Ridgeville, Avon, Avon Lake, Elyria, Oberline, Sheffield Lake, Vermilion, Barberton, Huron, Sandusky, Perkins Township, Lakewood police, Rocky River, North Olmsted, Westlake and Strongsville.