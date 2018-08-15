FOX Recipe Box: Salad in a jar
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you’re trying to eat healthy, planning is key.
That’s why Beth Bennett, Dietitian with The Gathering Place, is offering a Cooking for One class.
She’ll provide healthy recipes for the busy, on-the-go, single.
On Wednesday, she appeared on Fox 8 News in the Morning to show our viewers how to make “salad in a jar.”
Salad in a jar
Prep Time 30 minutes
Total Time 30 minutes
Servings jars
Calories 450 kcal
Recipe from: Hurry The Food Up
Ingredients:
- Clean jars with lid (around 24oz/ 700ml)
- Layer 1: your favorite dressing
- Layer 2: tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, celery, peppers, carrots
- Layer 3: beans, lentils, peas, corn, broccoli
- Layer 4: boiled eggs and cheese (feta, gouda, cheddar etc.)
- Layer 5: rice, pasta, quinoa or couscous
- Layer 6: nuts and greens as lettuce, spinach or arugula.
Instructions:
- Get all the ingredients ready, meaning cut, peel, wash the veggies/fruits. Boil the pasta, quinoa or rice.
- Prepare the dressing(s)
- Once everything is laid out check all the ingredients according to the layers into the jars. Then lid on top and off they go into the fridge. As easy as that.
- You’ll be a meal prepping master in no time!