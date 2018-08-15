× FOX Recipe Box: Salad in a jar

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you’re trying to eat healthy, planning is key.

That’s why Beth Bennett, Dietitian with The Gathering Place, is offering a Cooking for One class.

She’ll provide healthy recipes for the busy, on-the-go, single.

On Wednesday, she appeared on Fox 8 News in the Morning to show our viewers how to make “salad in a jar.”

Salad in a jar

Prep Time 30 minutes

Total Time 30 minutes

Servings jars

Calories 450 kcal

Recipe from: Hurry The Food Up

Ingredients:

Clean jars with lid (around 24oz/ 700ml)

Layer 1: your favorite dressing

Layer 2: tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, celery, peppers, carrots

Layer 3: beans, lentils, peas, corn, broccoli

Layer 4: boiled eggs and cheese (feta, gouda, cheddar etc.)

Layer 5: rice, pasta, quinoa or couscous

Layer 6: nuts and greens as lettuce, spinach or arugula.

Instructions: