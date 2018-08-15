Firefighter injured battling stubborn house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland firefighter had to be taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation while battling a house fire late Tuesday.

The fire broke out just before 10:30 p.m. at a house on Hoover Rd.

It took firefighters two hours to get the fire under control. The house was brick so it is more challenging for firefighters to battle.

A condition on the firefighter who suffered smoke inhalation was not available early Wednesday.

One person living in the house was also transported to be treated for minor injuries, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire was not known.