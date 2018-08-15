Feast of the Assumption remembers Cleveland Police Officer Vu Nguyen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- As the 120th Feast of the Assumption kicked into high gear Wednesday night in Little Italy, the community remembered a Cleveland police officer who had worked the event for many years.

“It’s just so weird without Vu, he’s been here for the last few years,” said La Dolce Vita owner, Terry Tarantino.

Outside La Dolce Vita, blue ribbons went up in honor of Cleveland Police Officer Vu Nguyen.

“His smile, his attitude, knowing he was here to make sure everything went alright for the feast,” said Tarantino.

Nguyen collapsed during a training exercise back on July 2. He passed away days later.

According to Tarantino, Officer Nguyen was a staple during the feast.

“He frequented our places to eat, he was our food taster, our protector, our friend,” said Tar

The officer's impact on this community evident by the flags and blue ribbons that line Mayfield Road.

There was even a hydration station with his badge number on it.

It’s a sad reminder on a day of such celebration. But Tarantino says, it’s only fitting. Officer Nguyen would have wanted it that way.