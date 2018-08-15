Eight arrested in fight outside McKinley High School on first day

CANTON, Ohio– Police responded to a large fight in the parking lot of McKinley High School in Canton on Tuesday. It was the first day of school.

When officers arrived, the group had already dispersed into the surrounding neighborhood. They found the suspects at Abbot Place NW and Broad Avenue NW.

Seven juveniles and one adult, 18-year-old Nyron Driggs, were arrested on disorderly conduct charges, police said on Wednesday.

“The Canton Police Department takes all incidents like this very seriously and additional officers are stationed at the schools today and will remain throughout the week. We have no credible threat of any additional acts of violence, however, we are prepared to respond and investigate any further threats,” the department said in a news release.