Download: Is being homeless illegal? One Ohio judge says yes

CINCINNATI, Ohio – A judge in Cincinnati recently declared homeless camps to be a public nuisance and banned them from parts of downtown.

The camp had grown to include tents, mattresses, and bins of personal belongings – creating a potential hazard.

When the residents of the camp moved to different areas of the city, the judge expanded his order to include most of Cincinnati. According to US District Judge Timothy Black, this “effectively made being homeless in most of Cincinnati illegal.”

Black reasoned that this was OK, as long as there was enough room in local shelters for the people who were living on the streets.

