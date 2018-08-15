David’s Cuban Black Beans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cuban Black Beans

1 tbs olive oil

1 red onion chopped

2 jalapenos seeded and chopped

4 cloves garlic smashed and rough chopped

2 cans (15oz) black beans rinsed and drained

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp chipotle chili powder

1 tsp salt

¾ c. water

¼ c. shredded cooked pork or beef

3 tbs chopped cilantro

2 limes (juice)

1/3 c. crumbled queso fresco (Mexican cheese)

Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium high heat with onions and jalapenos. When they start to soften (5 minutes), add garlic and cook another minute. Add beans, cumin, chipotle, salt and water and bring to boil. Reduce to simmer and cook for 10 minutes. Add shredded meat and cook a few more minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro and lime juice. Serve with crumbled cheese.

Enjoy!