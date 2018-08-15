Collection of military weapons prompts evacuations in Concord Township

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Several agencies are at a Concord Township home this morning.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call on Tuesday that a collector of military items was moving into a house on Wood Duck Avenue.

The bomb squad determined the large amount of shells and ammunition needed further evaluation for safety and stability. Sheriff’s deputies monitored the home overnight.

On Wednesday, representatives from the Air Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrived to catalog the weapons and make sure they are safe.

The neighboring condos were evacuated as a precaution.

The sheriff’s office said this is not a terror incident or a person stockpiling weapons. It appears to a person who’s collected military items for years.