Cleveland police looking for missing man with dementia

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police were looking for an elderly man with dementia who walked away from his home early Tuesday morning.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Robert Greene.

The 78-year-old left his E. 167th St. home on Tuesday morning around 8 a.m., police said.

Green was last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid, yellow short-sleeved shirt.

According to the alert, Greene has dementia, but is not on any medication.

Police said he was walking and had no cell phone, cash, or credit cards on him.

It is believed he may have headed to E. 150th St. in the St. Clair area.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.