Amazon fulfillment center in North Randall on schedule, to hire 2,000 workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio-- On the outside, it almost looks like a giant Amazon box, surrounded by freshly-paved parking lots.

But on the inside, the Amazon fulfillment center on Emery Road in North Randall, there's a highway of interconnected conveyor belts and computer scanners waiting to move millions of items.

"We are really excited to have the facility operational by mid-September, which means we're going to have ramp up and start hiring in the next few weeks," said Mark Huber, Amazon North Randall general manager.

They're expected to hire about 2,000 people to process and ship, everything from cans of beets to Beats headphones. Robots will get the whole thing started by finding stocked items and bringing them to workers.

"It makes the system more efficient. It brings the product directly to the associate, instead of the associate having to wander through the floor, looking for what they want," said Amanda Roberts, Amazon robotics engineer.

When Randall Park Mall closed, the village fell on tough times. It was even told to dissolve to join Warrensville Heights or Maple Heights.

North Randall Mayor David Smith said the Amazon center and its 2,000 employees are bringing new life to the community.

"The developer IRG is still on site, and there's going to be multiple restaurants and eateries built to come," Smith said.

If you're interested in applying at Amazon, go to its website or text CLENOW to 77088.