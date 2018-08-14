Watch amazing time-lapse video of Perseid meteor shower in NE Ohio!

WELLINGTON, Ohio — A Fox 8 viewer is sharing a beautiful time-lapse of the weekend Perseid Meteor Shower.

Johnny Ana compiled a time-lapse using 562 photos taken on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13, during the peak of the meteor shower.

The photos were taken over a span of about three hours at Findley State Park in Wellington.

The annual cosmic event is a favorite for star-gazers because it’s known for dotting the sky with about 100 meteors per hour. Some meteor showers, like the Eta Aquarids, only produce 10 meteors per hour.

