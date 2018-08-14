Three injured in early morning shooting, pistol-whipping

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three people were taken to the hospital after an early morning attack inside a west side home.

It happened on W. 48th St. just north of Storer Ave. around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday.

A Cleveland police spokesperson said a 47-year-old woman had multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach, a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg, and a 29-year-old man was pistol-whipped in the head.

All three were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Their names and conditions were not immediately available.

Police said it happened during a robbery attempt.

One man was taken into custody. Police did not release his name or any charges.

