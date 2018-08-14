× Show Info: August 14, 2018

Blistering Pig Farm Shane McBride from Blistering Pig Farms shares a recipe for Raspberry Habanero Jelly Filled Cornbread. www.facebook.com/BlisteringPigFarms

Dollar Store Décor Amy Vartenuk of Rough Diamond Staging and Redesign shares ideas to home décor using items from the dollar store. www.roughdiamondstaging.com

Lucky’s Market https://www.luckysmarket.com/cleveland-ohio/

Dragon Breath Gourmet Garlic Cleveland Garlic Festival Shaker Square August 25th 12-8pm August 26th 12-6pm www.dragongarlic.com www.clevelandgarlicfestival.org

Peer Pantry Custom meal preparing and nutrition planning for those with either dietary restrictions or just for a health and wellness goal. www.peerpantrycle.com

Canary Travel

The travel deal of the week!

www.canarytravel.com

Fenik’s Sweet Corn www.fenikssweetcorn.com

Dr. Marc

www.clevelandclinic.org