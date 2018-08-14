Show Info: August 14, 2018

Posted 11:00 am, August 14, 2018, by , Updated at 11:05AM, August 14, 2018

 Blistering Pig Farm                                                                                                                                                             Shane McBride from Blistering Pig Farms shares a recipe for Raspberry Habanero Jelly Filled   Cornbread.                                                                                                   www.facebook.com/BlisteringPigFarms

 Dollar Store Décor                                                                                                                                                                 Amy Vartenuk of Rough Diamond Staging and Redesign shares ideas to home décor using   items from the dollar store.                                                                               www.roughdiamondstaging.com

Lucky’s Market                                                                                    https://www.luckysmarket.com/cleveland-ohio/

Dragon Breath Gourmet Garlic                                                                                                                         Cleveland Garlic Festival                                                                                                                                              Shaker Square                                                                                                                                                                      August 25th 12-8pm                                                                                                                                                        August 26th 12-6pm                                                                                                                   www.dragongarlic.com                                                                                         www.clevelandgarlicfestival.org

Peer Pantry                                                                                                                                                                         Custom meal preparing and nutrition planning for those with either dietary restrictions or just for a health and wellness goal.                                                                                            www.peerpantrycle.com

Canary Travel                                                                                                                                                       

The travel deal of the week!
www.canarytravel.com 

Fenik’s Sweet Corn                                                                                                             www.fenikssweetcorn.com

Dr. Marc                                                                     

www.clevelandclinic.org