Second woman sexually assaulted on Portage County trail

DEERFIELD, Ohio– A second woman was attacked on the Berlin Hike and Bike Trail in Deerfield.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the sexual assault and robbery that happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday. A man stole the woman’s bicycle, jewelry, purse, cell phone and clothing items.

The victim ran to a nearby house for help.

Investigators said the crime was made even more terrifying by the fact the suspect was wearing all black, including a hat and mask.

This is similar to an assault that occurred on June 14. In that case, the woman was riding her bike when the suspect took her cell phone. The sheriff’s office said she was also sexually assaulted. Other people on the trail came to her aid and she was taken to the hospital.

Detectives want to speak with anyone who was on the trail between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 330-296-5100.

