PAINESVILLE, Ohio– The Painesville Police Department will hold a news conference at noon on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a shooting at a house on Cedarbrook Drive shortly after 4 p.m. Monday. Soon after, SWAT was called to the scene.

Police said a male and female were involved in the incident. The male was taken to Tri Point Medical Center, then MetroHealth Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call Painesville police at 440-392-5840.

41.711372 -81.243818