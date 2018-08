× Missing 81-year-old woman Olmsted Township woman found safe

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Missing Adult Alert has been canceled after Olmsted Township police say an 81-year-old woman has been found safe.

Police said Barbara Zink had walked away from her Periwinkle Drive home at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and had not returned home. They said Zink suffers from Alzheimer’s and she had left her home with no shoes on.

But, once again, according to police, she was located and is okay.