New video shows wild ride of more than 100 ATVs, dirt bikes in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND-- Video posted on YouTube Monday from Nationwide BikeLife shows the hundreds of dirt bike and ATV riders who swarmed Cleveland and the west side Sunday.

The video shows a rider going in the wrong lane against traffic and their page describes a competition of who can do the best stunts between riders.

Nationwide BikeLife’s YouTube page describes the ride in Cleveland as ‘vicious’ and where ‘riders from all over the country came together to show off and show out.’

One rider appears to do a continuous wheelie for miles along the Shoreway, starting at East 72nd St, past downtown, through Lakewood and into Rocky River.

In an email to FOX 8, Nationwide BikeLife said, “We come together because we have a passion for riding and perfecting our craft. We do not cause harm to anyone or anything and desire a place to ride that allows for our type of stunts.”

Their social media accounts feature riders doing stunts in several different cities.

Cleveland, Lakewood and Rocky River police departments got multiple calls Sunday as the group of riders barreled down I-90 and Clifton Blvd.

Lakewood police made several arrests and charged four men after the chaos. Cleveland did not make any arrests, although one rider had an accident at W 3rd Street and Huron.

