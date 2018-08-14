Man with gun robs Parma Heights bank; Suspected in other bank robberies

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is investigating the robbery of a Parma Heights bank.

It happened at the Key Bank on Pearl Road at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect, armed with a large frame, matte finish, handgun, ordered everyone onto the ground, according to the FBI. He demanded cash from two tellers and got away.

No one was injured.

Witnesses reported the suspect got into a small, black four-door sedan.

The FBI said investigators believe he is responsible for Monday’s bank robbery in Parma and a July bank robbery in Ravenna.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400, the Parma Heights Police Department at 440-481-3094 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.

