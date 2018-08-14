× Man charged in accidental shooting death of Barberton teen

BARBERTON, Ohio– A man is now facing charges for the accidental shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

Police said Javen D. Foster, 19, and Christian Smith, 15, were playing with a stolen gun at a house on 27th Street NW in Barberton on Aug. 9. That’s when Foster accidentally shot Smith, according to the police department.

The teen was taken to Akron General Medical Center, where he passed away.

The gun was stolen from an unlocked car on 28th Street NW earlier that morning.

Foster is charged with reckless homicide, receiving stolen property and having a weapon under a disability. He’s being held at Summit County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Note: Barberton police originally stated the victim was 16 years old.