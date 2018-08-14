× Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer placed on DL with leg fracture

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians placed starting pitcher Trevor Bauer on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced on Tuesday.

The right-hander came out of Saturday’s game against the White Sox in the seventh inning. That’s when Chicago’s Jose Abreu hit a line drive that struck Bauer in the leg.

The Tribe said Bauer suffered a right fibula stress fracture.

Before his injury, Bauer gave up just two hits. The Indians went on to win, 3-1.

Bauer is 5-0 with a 1.72 ERA in his past eight outings. He leads the American League in innings pitched, home ERA, games started and quality starts. He also ranks second in strikeouts and third in ERA.

Lefty Tyler Olson was recalled from Columbus in his place.

Cleveland plays the Reds in Cincinnati Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here