Game show contestant on ‘most embarassing moment of my life’

Anyone who watches “$100,000 Pyramid” knows sometimes there is only one way to go with the clues.

Try telling that to Evan Kaufman.

When he appeared on the ABC game show with Saturday Night Live alum Tim Meadows, he had the clue “People Whose Last Name is Obama.” He could have said “Barack,” “Michelle,” “Malia,” or “Sasha.”

But Kaufman thought he saw “Osama” and said “bin Laden.”

He corrected himself right away — but his mistake is now forever the stuff of social media infamy.

Kaufman tweeted a clip of the mistake and wrote “So. This is me below. Racist $100,000 Pyramid Guy. Let me tell you the story about perhaps the most embarrassing moment of my life.”

So. This is me below. Racist $100,000 Pyramid Guy. Let me tell you the story about perhaps the most embarrassing moment of my life. #KillMe (Thread 1/13) https://t.co/CcyxnxXsC9 — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

In a series of 12 additional tweets, Kaufman explained that he was a new father who is sleep deprived and went into detail about what happened.

In the end, he walked away with $8500.

I was on $100,000 Pyramid. I’m playing with Tim Meadows, one of my heroes from SNL. My son had been born two weeks prior. I am very tired but excited to win money for my family. We play up the whole tired Dad thing. (2/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

I lose my first round. I think, oh well… no Pyramid for me. Then Meadows and I go on a run in the second round. We’re having fun, he’s cracking jokes! This is great. (4/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

The first square flips. I breathe. I read “People Whose Last Name is Obama.” I freeze. There’s only one. BARACK OBAMA. The man I would have voted for three times*! (*H/T Jordan Peele) (6/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

Here’s what my brain decided. Who is associated with Obama? Who did he kill? What sounds like Obama! (8/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

But this just goes to show you that even a liberal Globalist Cuck like yours truly has some inherent racism lurking in my brain. What a disaster. (10/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

Tim feels bad he lost the money for me, because he's sweet. Kathy Najimy can't look me in the eye. I leave knowing that my day of reckoning is coming. Maybe they can cut it out? They can't… it's timed. (12/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018