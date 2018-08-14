Game show contestant on ‘most embarassing moment of my life’

Anyone who watches “$100,000 Pyramid” knows sometimes there is only one way to go with the clues.
Try telling that to Evan Kaufman.
When he appeared on the ABC game show with Saturday Night Live alum Tim Meadows, he had the clue “People Whose Last Name is Obama.” He could have said “Barack,” “Michelle,” “Malia,” or “Sasha.”
But Kaufman thought he saw “Osama” and said “bin Laden.”
He corrected himself right away — but his mistake is now forever the stuff of social media infamy.
Kaufman tweeted a clip of the mistake and wrote “So. This is me below. Racist $100,000 Pyramid Guy. Let me tell you the story about perhaps the most embarrassing moment of my life.”
In a series of 12 additional tweets, Kaufman explained that he was a new father who is sleep deprived and went into detail about what happened.
In the end, he walked away with $8500.