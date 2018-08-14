FOX Recipe Box: Homemade Amish Waffles

CLEVELAND, Ohio — For country chef Lee Ann Miller, hearing her son say “Mom, this is the best waffle I’ve ever had in my life!” is the ultimate compliment.

She shared her recipe for homemade amish waffles on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish country store by clicking here.

Homemade Amish Waffles

Ingredients:

2 c. flour

1 t. salt

4 t. baking powder

2 T. white sugar

2 eggs, separated

1-1/2 c. milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

6 T. butter, melted

Cut-up fresh fruit

Fresh whipped cream

For topping drizzle: heat peanut butter and maple syrup

Instructions:

Mix first 4 ingredients together; then add egg yolks, milk and butter & vanilla. Beat egg whites until stiff and fold in to batter. Yields approximately 8 waffles.

Note from Lee Ann: We love to top our waffles with cut-up fresh fruit, real whipped cream & then garnish the plate with fresh garden mint. Also, making these with a banana split twist is fun, too!