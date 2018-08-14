× Four charged after ATVs, motorcycles cause chaos in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– Four men were charged after about 100 motorcycles and ATVs caused chaos on the streets of Lakewood Sunday evening.

The Lakewood Police Department said the riders were reckless, weaving through traffic, running red lights, driving left of center and going through front lawns. It happened on Clifton Boulevard just after 8 p.m.

Officers tried to stop the drivers with lights and sirens, but many continued, according to police.

Authorities blocked intersections in the path of the motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles to avoid crashes with those driving legally on the streets.

Police arrested four men during the incident.

Brendan M. Noble, 24, of Ashtabula: Failure to comply

Reuben Lee, 34, of Cleveland: Failure to comply

Jevon B. Johnson Jr., 27, of Cleveland: Rioting

Paul D. Cleveland, 28, of Cleveland: Riot

Noble and Lee posted bond, and were released from Lakewood City Jail. Johnson and Cleveland were cited, then released at the scene.

