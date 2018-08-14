× Download: the best cities to raise your family

CLEVELAND – According to one ranking, the best cities to raise a family are pretty much in the midwest and the south.

Zumper ranked factors such as household income, unemployment, infant care costs, high school drop out rates and came up with Madison, Wisconsin as the best city in which to raise your children.

Why should cities in northeast Ohio top this list? What are some of the best family events and activities in Cleveland throughout the year?

